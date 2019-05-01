Teenage boy arrested after helicopter search in Hemel Hempstead

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray following a police helicopter search in Hemel Hempstead yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Officers called at 1.59pm yesterday to Montgomery Avenue, Watford, to reports of a armed male making threats to a woman outside an address.

News

After a search was carried out by officers, a police helicopter and a dog unit the suspect was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He remains in police custody at this time.

A police spokesman said: "We were looking for a male who was reported to have made verbal threats towards a woman. He was alleged to have been armed.

"This was an isolated incident involving parties known to each other and no-one was injured.

"Please be reassured that we always ensure our policing response is proportionate and is assessed against threat, harm and risk."