Taxi driver travelling on wrong side of M1 near Hemel Hempstead tested positive for cannabis and cocaine
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police stopped a taxi driver who was driving the wrong way on the M1 close to Junction 8 at Hemel Hempstead early this morning.
He tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. The incident happened overnight (12/8) with a photo posted by the Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit Policing Unit on X (formerly Twitter) at 3.47am.
A comment on the post stated: “This taxi driver was seen travelling the wrong way on the M1. When stopped he tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. “He gets a 0 review from us. Hopefully he had a 5 trip to custody.
“BCH Road Policing Unit 3:47 AM · Aug 12.”