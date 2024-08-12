Taxi driver travelling on wrong side of M1 near Hemel Hempstead tested positive for cannabis and cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police stopped a taxi driver who was driving the wrong way on the M1 close to Junction 8 at Hemel Hempstead early this morning.

He tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. The incident happened overnight (12/8) with a photo posted by the Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit Policing Unit on X (formerly Twitter) at 3.47am.

A comment on the post stated: “This taxi driver was seen travelling the wrong way on the M1. When stopped he tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. “He gets a 0 review from us. Hopefully he had a 5 trip to custody.

“BCH Road Policing Unit 3:47 AM · Aug 12.”