Taxi driver travelling on wrong side of M1 near Hemel Hempstead tested positive for cannabis and cocaine

By Olga Norford
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police stopped a taxi driver who was driving the wrong way on the M1 close to Junction 8 at Hemel Hempstead early this morning.

He tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. The incident happened overnight (12/8) with a photo posted by the Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit Policing Unit on X (formerly Twitter) at 3.47am.

A comment on the post stated: “This taxi driver was seen travelling the wrong way on the M1. When stopped he tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. “He gets a 0 review from us. Hopefully he had a 5 trip to custody.

“BCH Road Policing Unit 3:47 AM · Aug 12.”

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice