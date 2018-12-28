Tax hike in Dacorum to ‘preserve’ policing says chief

Hertfordshire’s police chief has proposed a £2 a month increase on council tax to ‘strengthen’ our force.

Police and crime commissioner David Lloyd believes the extra precept would raise an additional £10.7m for policing in the county.

PCC Lloyd says the £2 a month would allow police to invest in more officers, bringing the total to more than 2,000.

“Unlike many police forces that have been cutting back their frontline, I have continued to invest heavily in preserving and strengthening local policing,” says PCC Lloyd.

“It helps to create a police force that is embedded in, and supported by a community working together to cut crime.”

He added that the investment would improve the service to victims of crimes.

“It is positive that victims now have the confidence to report the crimes and get the help they require, but it is vital that we have the right capacity to investigate complex cases and safeguard vulnerable people and businesses.

“Further investment is needed to build additional capacity and develop our capability to ensure that we continue to meet those demands.”

One of PCC Lloyd’s opponents in the 2016 PCC elections has welcomed the news.

Cllr Chris White, Liberal Democrat and vice-chairman of the Health Scrutiny Committee, said: “At last we are seeing some sense from the PCC.

“Previously in the 2016 elections he had spoken of cutting council tax.

“And he even said he wouldn’t try and take over the fire service as PCC which he ended up bidding for.”

If you would like to send comments, please email them to your.views@herts.pcc.pnn.gov.uk or by letter to: PPC for Hertfordshire, 15 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, AL5 4GZ by January 7 2019.