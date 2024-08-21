Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A potential attempted abduction has been reported in Tring after a man grabbed a woman who refused to enter his car.

Yesterday evening (20 August) between 10pm and 10.30pm a woman walking on Bulbourne Road was approached by a man in a small grey car.

She was repeatedly asked to get in his car, when she refused he grabbed her cardigan. After a struggle the man got back into his car before driving off towards the Grand Junction Arms.

According to reports sent to Hertfordshire Constabulary, the man was white and of slim build.

Police want dashcam footage showing the street

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Understandably, this incident has left the victim extremely shaken.

“We’re conducting enquiries to try and trace the vehicle and the driver as a matter of urgency.

“As part of this, we are appealing for anyone with information to please contact us immediately.

“Were you driving in the area at the time? Did you see a small grey vehicle travelling in the area or parked up in Bulbourne Road? Did you capture it on dash cam? Any information at all could assist us as we work to progress our investigation.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the detective via email here.

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/69408/24.

People can also pass on information via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.