Sushi bar burglary sparks police appeal in Berkhamsted

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at Zero Sushi in Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted.

The incident occurred between 10pm on Thursday November 22 and 2am Friday November 23.

There was also an attempted burglary between the same times, at a business across the street.

If anyone has seen anything that can help police with their investigation, please call 101 and quote the crime reference number 41/58821/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report