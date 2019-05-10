Successful fight against smoking in prison in Hertfordshire

More than 100 prisoners at HMP The Mount kicked the smoking habit with the help of public health services, it has been reported.

Hertfordshire Health Improvement Service runs a weekly stop smoking service at the prison, near Hemel Hempstead.

And on Thursday (May 9) the success of the scheme was reported to county councilors, as part of the council’s ‘Tobacco Control Strategic Plan 2019-22’.

Councillors were told that, between 2016 and 2018, 292 prisoners had accessed the service. And after four weeks 129 of them had quit.

They were also told that since 2018 the prison had been smoke-free, with prisoners no longer allowed to smoke inside.

Commenting on the service, at the meeting of the county council’s public ealth and prevention cabinet panel, Conservative councillor Annie Brewster said: “I am really impressed.”