Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape after Hertfordshire police launch investigation

An individual with links to the show was arrested

A man linked to the BBC’s hugely-popular Strictly Come Dancing programme, has been arrested accused of committing rape, after Hertfordshire police launched an investigation.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that an unnamed man in his 30s has been arrested as part of a joint investigation with Hertfordshire Constabulary.

A man was arrested suspected of committing "non-consensual intimate image abuse" on Friday, he was released on bail one day later.

National media outlets have reported that the arrest is not linked to any of the stars who are set to appear on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. Next month the 23rd season of the talent show is set to air on BBC One and the iPlayer.

A spokesperson for the BBC said the corporation would not be commenting on the arrest as it would not be ‘appropriate’ to make a statement whilst a police investigation is ongoing.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “This is a joint investigation with Hertfordshire constabulary. The arrest follows a third-party allegation of sexual and drug-related offences.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the London police force quoting 8479/22AUG.

The Metropolitan Police adds that the man has been bailed until November of this year.