Stranger danger alert after man approaches schoolchildren in Hemel Hempstead

Parents have been warned about a man who has been approaching children and acting suspiciously.

One child was approached by a man described as Asian in a black vehicle last week, and was asked to get in his car. It was claimed a mobile phone was visible in the car, which the pupil noticed was showing ‘explicit contents’.

The incident took place outside Tesco in Barnacres Road, Bennetts End, Hemel Hempstead. In a separate incident a 10-year-old girl was approached by a man similarly described who offered to give the child a lift, which she declined.

He then did a U-turn in his car to block her from crossing the street on Peascroft Road, Hemel Hempstead.

The girl’s mother said: “The man then asked my daughter where town was and was telling her to show him where it was, which she felt odd as he clearly wanted her to get in the car.

“He kept repeating that she needed to show him. But my daughter was able to get around the car and make it safely to school.

“I wanted to make people aware as I realise there have been several reports of this type lately.”

Following the two incidents police requested that all local schools inform their parents and remind children about stranger danger.

Yesterday Police confirmed they received a report of the 10-year-old girl on Sunday, October 14, at around 3.30pm. A spokesman said: “When she said no, he drove off. At no point did the man attempt to grab or touch the child.

“The man is described as Asian, approximately 50 years old and had a beard. The vehicle is described as black.

“The local Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware of the incident and anyone who saw what happened, or has information about the incident, should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 579 of October 14.”