Stolen vehicle crashes by roundabout in Tring after police chase
A stolen vehicle was recovered by police officers after it crashed into a roundabout in Tring.
Thames Valley Police reports that a stolen car crashed after trying to evade officers in the Aylesbury Vale area.
Police officers discovered the stolen vehicle off the A41 last night (26 February). Thames Valley Police adds that officers chased after the vehicle when the driver ignored requests to stop.
Thames Valley Police says the vehicle crashed by an unnamed roundabout in Tring and one man was arrested in connection with the incident. An investigation into the alleged theft is ongoing, the police force adds.