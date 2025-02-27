Stolen vehicle crashes by roundabout in Tring after police chase

The stolen vehicle was recovered yesterday evening

A stolen vehicle was recovered by police officers after it crashed into a roundabout in Tring.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police reports that a stolen car crashed after trying to evade officers in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Police officers discovered the stolen vehicle off the A41 last night (26 February). Thames Valley Police adds that officers chased after the vehicle when the driver ignored requests to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police says the vehicle crashed by an unnamed roundabout in Tring and one man was arrested in connection with the incident. An investigation into the alleged theft is ongoing, the police force adds.