Staff members attacked inside Hemel Hempstead retail store
An alleged assault of two staff members, who were working at a retail store in Hemel Hempstead, took place earlier this month.
At around 6.15pm on Friday 6 December, police officers received reports claiming two shopworkers were attacked at The Range on London Road.
A police force spokesperson said: “You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/104093/24.
“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”