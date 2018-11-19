Stabbing in Bovingdon sparks police appeal

A man suffered stab wounds following a fight in Bovingdon yesterday evening (November 18).

At around 7pm, two men, who are believed to be known to each other, were involved in an altercation in Howard Agne Close.

One of the men sustained stab wounds to his abdomen during the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

Detective Sergeant Paul Perkins said: “Specially trained officers attended to carry out a search of the area. During this time, members of the public were advised to stay indoors as a precaution.

“We’d like to thank residents for their cooperation and understanding and reassure them they are safe to go about their business as usual.

“Meanwhile, our enquiries are continuing and I am appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit on 01442 271042, quoting crime reference 41/57451/18. You can also report online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111