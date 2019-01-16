Speeding clampdown starts in Hertfordshire

Police have begun a two-week campaign to target speeding drivers.

Officers from the road policing unit (RPU) will dedicate all available patrols, other than those responding to emergency calls, to enforce safe speeds in known problem areas.

The campaign, which started on Monday (January 14), is also designed to raise awareness of the potentially fatal consequences of driving at an inappropriate or illegal speed through an online campaign.

Sergeant Ian Manley said: “We have established a list of collision hotspots which we will focus on in an attempt to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.

“Year after year we deliver the same messages to slow down, in the hope that one day we won’t have to deliver heart-breaking news to families.”