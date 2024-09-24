Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has pledged to crack down on the street crime that is “corroding the fabric of our communities”.

Speaking during the Labour Party conference yesterday, the first conference for 15 years at which the party has been in power, Ms Cooper said that street crime was in her sights the party targeted “safer streets”.

Her pledge mirrors the demands made by NationalWorld’s new Silent Crime campaign, which is highlighting the often unreported or under-investigated offences that can make life a misery for so many - including, but not restricted to, nuisance, theft, shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and assaults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Secretary focused on moves to introduce new powers to respond to antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and off-road bikes, with more neighbourhood police expected in communities.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during her conference speech Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images | Getty Images

The government plans legislation which will see “respect orders”, which are designed to ban persistent antisocial offenders from town centres, including for issues linked to public drinking and drug use. And it has promised an additional 13,000 police officers and PCSOs along with guaranteed local patrols.

And after sustained campaigning from shop workers union Usdaw and the Co-op, there will be a new specific offence of assaulting a shopworker.

Silent Crime | NationalWorld

Ms Cooper said: “We know that security is the bedrock on which communities can come together, and on which the opportunities Labour has always fought for are built. You don’t get social justice if you don’t have justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Respect is the very foundation of our democracy. Those Labour values are at the heart of all we do. And they are at the heart of our mission for safer streets too. Starting in towns and cities across the country where rising street crime has driven people from our high streets, corroding the fabric of our communities.

“This Labour Government will bring in new powers on antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and off-road bikes and put neighbourhood police back on the beat. And yes, after years of Co-op and Usdaw campaigning, this Labour Government will introduce a new law on assaults on shopworkers, because everyone has the right to work in freedom from fear.”

She was speaking on the day that a ban on owning zombie-style knives and machetes comes into force. It follows a four-week amnesty scheme where owners were encouraged to hand the weapons in to police, local authorities or knife crime charities. The government plans to also ban ninja swords in the future.