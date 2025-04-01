'Significant' increase in number of car thefts reported in Dacorum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Official police data shows there has been a significant rise in vehicle-related thefts in Hertfordshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most recent findings released by the police show that 21 vehicle thefts were reported in Dacorum during March.

Thefts have increased by just under three per cent during March, compared to the same period last year, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police force also said there had been 29 vehicle thefts in Hertsmere and 17 in the Watford area.

An individual being handcuffed. Photo from Joe Giddens/PA Images

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Whinnett said: “There’s been a significant increase in vehicles thefts in certain areas during March, with more than half of those targeted being keyless entry. We’re advising drivers to make sure vehicles are locked up before leaving them unattended and to consider using a good quality steering wheel lock, which is a great deterrent.

“If you have a keyless entry vehicle, use a signal blocking fob pouch (Faraday bag) and keep fobs and any spare keys in a metal box when not in use, so that criminals can’t use signal relay devices to unlock and start your vehicle remotely.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary has also issued the following advice to residents on how to keep their vehicles safe:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible.

-When at home, keep your keyless car fob (and the spare) well away from the car.

-Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.

-Reprogramme your key fobs if you buy a second hand car.

-Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even if you are only absent for a moment.

-Consider fitting CCTV covering your home and driveway, to help deter thieves.

-Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible as this can also act as a deterrent.

-Always consider parking in a car park that has been accredited with the police approved “Park Mark” scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don’t want to alert you to their approach.

-Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.

-For security products for your vehicles search the ‘accredited products’ page on the Secured by Design website (opens in new window)a police-approved website.