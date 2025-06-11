Police

A sexual assault investigation has been launched in Berkhamsted after a female’s clothes were ripped during an incident reported at night.

Between 11pm on May 13 and 3am the following day, a female was approached by a man behind Berkhamsted Leisure Centre on Langley Meadow.

At first the pair were talking to one another, but then the assailant forced himself upon the victim and ripped her clothes in the process. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the victim was able to fight off the attacker and run away.

The police force adds that she was not physically injured but was understandably shaken.

Police officers are searching for a white man with medium-length brown hair in connection with the incident.

PC Marc Addlesee, from the local Intervention team, said: “I appreciate the nature of this incident is concerning, and our enquiries are ongoing as we piece together the full circumstances.

“Did you see what happened, or witness anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time? Please email me via [email protected] with any information.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that information can also be reported to the police online, via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting crime reference number 41/43985/25.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.