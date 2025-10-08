Several electrical items stolen from busy Hemel Hempstead retail store

By James Lowson
Published 8th Oct 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 10:18 BST
Marlowes Shopping Centreplaceholder image
Marlowes Shopping Centre
A series of electrical goods were reported as stolen in a busy Hemel Hempstead retail store.

At around 2.30pm on September 27, several electrical items were reportedly stolen from B&M in the Marlowes Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/91769/25.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency, always call 999.”

A CCTV appeal which was launched in connection with the incident has been closed by Hertfordshire Constabulary. An individual the force was hoping to speak to has been located.

