Several electrical items stolen from busy Hemel Hempstead retail store

Marlowes Shopping Centre

A series of electrical goods were reported as stolen in a busy Hemel Hempstead retail store.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 2.30pm on September 27, several electrical items were reportedly stolen from B&M in the Marlowes Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/91769/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency, always call 999.”

A CCTV appeal which was launched in connection with the incident has been closed by Hertfordshire Constabulary. An individual the force was hoping to speak to has been located.