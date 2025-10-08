Several electrical items stolen from busy Hemel Hempstead retail store
At around 2.30pm on September 27, several electrical items were reportedly stolen from B&M in the Marlowes Shopping Centre.
A CCTV appeal which was launched in connection with the incident has been closed by Hertfordshire Constabulary. An individual the force was hoping to speak to has been located.