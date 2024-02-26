Serving Met Police officer from Hemel charged in connection with rape and stalking offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serving Metropolitan Police officer from Hemel Hempstead has been charged and remanded in connection with rape, stalking and coercive controlling offences.

Jake Cummings was charged with one count of rape, two counts of stalking and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour at Hatfield Remand Court on Friday (February 23).

The 23-year-old has been remanded to appear at St Albans Crown Court on March 26.

He was suspended with immediate effect.

The charges relate to incidents in Hertfordshire, involving one female victim.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Macbeth said: “I am grateful for the level of bravery that this woman has displayed by coming forward to report the incidents.

“Anyone wishing to report a rape or sexual assault will always be treated sensitively and with respect by us. We recognise how difficult it must be but please be assured we have specially trained officers who can help you every step of the way.”

Crimes can be reported online or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can email the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre or call them on 0808 178 4448.