Series of ATM thefts reported in Hemel Hempstead as police issue warning

Police officers are warning residents to be vigilant following a series of ATM thefts reported throughout Hertfordshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary is raising the alarm after over 100 cash machine thefts have been reported in the county.

All these crimes have been reported since April from banks in the Borehamwood, Hemel Hempstead and Watford areas of Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police force is warning residents against a specific type of theft where it is believed that thieves have placed an object inside the ATM which allowed them to retrieve the cash dispensed during the transaction.

A cash machine used for illustrative purposes. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Banks are receiving reports from customers who had withdrawals seemingly cancelled, only to be told the cash had subsequently been removed from the machine.

Detective Inspector Pete Hanks, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “It appears that these thefts are being achieved by a discreet device being placed inside the cash dispensing slot, which traps the cash during dispensing and allows the criminal to retrieve the cash. To the customer it appears the transactions has been declined and their cash is returned.

"As well as all the usual precautions you take when withdrawing cash, like shielding the keypad, when typing in your PIN, you should always examine the machine before use. If anything looks out of place or it has any parts which appear to have been added, do not use it and report your suspicions to the bank. If the machine fails to return your card or any cash you have withdrawn, you should contact the police on our non-emergency number 101 and your bank to inform them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking residents to take the following precautions when withdrawing money:

-Always look closely at the card insertion and cash dispensing slots of a cash machine before using it. If it looks like it may have been tampered with, do not use it.

-If you realise the machine has been tampered with after you have inserted your card, call your bank while still standing at the cash machine if it is safe to do so.

-Always shield your hand when entering your PIN into a cash point keypad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-If the machine retains your card or fails to dispense cash you have withdrawn, without a suitable explanation message on the screen, contact your bank immediately and then police on our non-emergency number 101.