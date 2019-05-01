Serial pervert once jailed for Hemel Hempstead crimes at it again

A pervert with a history of sex offences has been jailed after groping children in a supermarket.

Kevin Andrews, 57, of Marsh Road, Luton, was once jailed in 2006 after he admitted peering through holes in a swimming pool changing room in Hemel Hempstead.

In his latest offences at a Leagrave supermarket Andrews was caught on CCTV dropping his keys near two young girls and sexually touching the victims as he bent down to collect them.

It took place on two separate occasions within just four minutes in Iceland, also on Marsh Road, on March 16 this year.

DC Samantha Samm, who led the investigation, said: “Andrews knew exactly what he was doing preying on innocent, unsuspecting children.

“He acted in plain sight, in easy view of the adults accompanying the young victims.

“I am pleased that the court has seen fit to place him behind bars today.”

Andrews was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) for two counts of indecent assault on children under 13 and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prohibited contact with children.

The former stockbroker has previously been given a suspended sentence in 2014 after he filmed up a schoolgirl’s skirt while travelling on an escalator in London.