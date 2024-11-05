Report raises 'concerns' with how crimes are recorded in Hertfordshire

A recently published report into the effectiveness of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s practices has given the police force mixed feedback

This report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has given the police force one ‘Good’ rating, stated it ‘Requires Improvement’ in four categories, is ‘Adequate’ in three areas, and ‘Inadequate’ in one. Services are give one of five ratings, with ‘Outstanding’ being the highest honour, followed by ‘Good’, ‘Adequate’, ‘Requires Improvement’, and ‘Inadequate’.

In the report, which was published on 16 October, Hertfordshire Constabulary was praised for its ability to prevent crime, but inspectors have called on the force to improve its record-keeping system.

HMICFRS said that the constabulary is continuing to pursue its prevention first strategy, with inspectors highlighting innovative examples of early intervention and activity to divert people away from crime. They said the constabulary communicates effectively with its communities, including those who interact less often with the police.

Another positive from the report, that can be read online here, was that the force uses reasonable grounds for using stop and search, HMICFRS says this is a significant improvement from the last inspection.

However, inspectors raised concerns about how the constabulary records crime. HMICFRS states that it must address gaps in the systems and processes for recording all reports made by victims of crime. HMICFRS also found that the constabulary needs to improve how it investigates crime, making sure investigations are effective and appropriately supervised.

Inspectors also said the constabulary’s control room still has challenges in responding to the public. It needs to make sure it improves its 999 call-handling and attends non-emergency calls within set timescales.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: “I have concerns about the performance of Hertfordshire Constabulary; in particular, in how it is recording data and its crime investigations. In view of these findings, I have been in contact with the chief constable, as I don’t underestimate how much improvement is needed.

“We found the constabulary was good at preventing crime, and we saw innovative examples of early intervention and diversionary activity. However, they were not always investigating crime thoroughly. And I am concerned that not all victims get the support they need and the most appropriate outcomes.

“The constabulary must take steps to improve its emergency call handling and make sure it attends non-emergency calls within set times. But I am aware senior leaders have insight into performance data and are already addressing these issues."

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire Jonathan Ash-Edwards said he will examine the 61-page document.

He is hosting an Accountability and Performance Meeting, which Chief Constable Charlie Hall will also be participating in. This meeting will be live-streamed online here. It starts at 10:30am on 14 November.

Commissioner Ash-Edwards said: “There are a number of areas in the report which highlight where the police are doing well in Hertfordshire and others where improvements need to be made.

“I have welcomed the report as a new PCC, it provides me with a useful external view which I am using in my strategic and scrutiny roles, as well as considering the resources the Constabulary will need in the years ahead, all with the goal of improving service to the public.”