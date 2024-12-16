£20k reward posted for information on fatal Kings Langley shooting

An independent witness information service has posted a £20,000 reward scheme in connection with a fatal shooting in Kings Langley.

Crimestoppers has pledged to pay £20,000 to anyone with information regarding a tragic incident in Railway Terrace.

Mustapha Jatta, a 30-year-old from Nottingham, was found with serious gunshot injuries on Tuesday 17 September at 12.33am on the Hertfordshire estate. Emergency services confirmed he died at the scene.

Police intelligence suggests that around 12.45am a white Volkswagen Golf was set alight in Furtherfield, Abbots Langley. Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed it believed both incidents could be linked.

Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is supporting this investigation by offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information, it receives exclusively, that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the murder of Mustapha Jatta. The charity is offering this reward over a three-month period, which closes on 7 March, 2025.

In October, police officers made five arrests in connection with the shooting, all potential suspects have since been released on bail.

Mustapha’s father said: “Mustapha Jatta is another victim of gun crime. He's a father, son, loved one, and a friend to many. Mustapha was very family oriented. He would do what was expected for friends and family and is missed.”

Crimestoppers advises that information passed directly to the police will not qualify for a reward. Information can be sent to the charity via its online form or by calling 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers advises that if you contact its staff anonymously, the 'keeping in contact’ facility must be used, and a reward code must be requested on your initial contact with the charity. More details can be found online here.

Annabelle Goodenough, Hertfordshire regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Mustapha’s life was tragically cut short, and our charity would like to get justice for his family and friends. “Crimestoppers understands that it can be hard for some people to speak directly to the police, which is why our charity exists. We have been passing on information about crime whilst guaranteeing anonymity since we were established decades ago. It’s a promise we’ve always kept. “Our charity is completely independent of the police. You can make a difference by passing on what you know whilst being protected by our guarantee of anonymity. That means no police, no courts, no witness statements. Put simply, when you contact Crimestoppers online or on the phone, there’s no comeback. “We are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and we cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference.”