£20k reward offered and seven now apprehended as police make new arrest in connection with Kings Langley murder

A £20,000 reward is being offered and seven people have now been apprehended over the Kings Langley murder of 30-year-old Mustapha Jatta after police made a new arrest.

A 25-year-old man from London was arrested last week on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

He is the seventh person to be apprehended after six other arrests were made in recent weeks in relation to the murder, which took place in Railway Terrace, Kings Langley, in the early hours of Tuesday 17 September 2024.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, says they are determined to get justice for Mustapha and his family.

But officers are still appealing for information and Crimestoppers have offered a £20,000 reward to encourage people to come forward.

“We remain focused and committed to doing all we can to identify anyone who may have played a part in Mustapha’s murder,” Det Insp Bridges said.

“We have arrested a total of seven people in the last two weeks and we will continue our efforts to seek justice for Mustapha’s family, friends and loved ones.

“If anyone has any information and is yet to speak to us, I’d like to reassure you that it is never too late to make contact with us and we are always ready to listen.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Tempo.

The independent charity Crimestoppers are offering a £20,000 reward for information that is passed directly to the charity that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the murder of Mustapha Jatta. You can stay 100% anonymous by contacting 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.