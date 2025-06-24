Detectives are urging anyone with information to assist with its investigation into an ‘execution-style killing’ in Kings Langley.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is once again advising the public that a £20,000 reward remains available to anyone who can assist with its investigation into the murder of 30-year-old Mustapha Jatta.

Detectives working on the case have described Jatta’s murder as an ‘execution-style killing’. Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that at around September 17, of last year, Mustapha was shot in Railway Terrace, Kings Langley.

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that 15 minutes later at around 12.45am, the white Volkswagen Golf used during the incident was set on fire in Furtherfield, Abbots Langley.

A regional major crime unit is investigating the case and it has made several arrests since the murder last September.

In tribute to his son, Mustapha’s father said: “Mustapha is a father, son, loved one, and a friend to many. He was very family oriented and would always look after his loved ones. He continues to be sorely missed.”

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, who is leading the investigation, said: “This organised murder of a young father would’ve taken a phenomenal amount of planning, and where there is planning there is people.

“As our investigation has progressed, we believe that several individuals are involved. We continue to work to identify these suspects and continue to seek the public’s help in calling for more information. There is someone out there who knows something and we want to hear from you.

“Mustapha’s murder has left his family with many questions and the wall of silence we are facing only prolongs their pain. Young children, including a baby, are growing up without their dad and we will do everything we can to get justice. If you have any information which could help, please do the right thing and come forward and work with us.”

To claim the Crimestoppers reward, witnesses must pass on information to the charity which leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the murder of Mustapha Jatta. This information can be supplied to the charity anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Information can also be sent to the police online, via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting Operation Tempo.