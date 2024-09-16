Prolific jewellery burglars who scoped out Hemel Hempstead property receive jail sentences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pair of prolific burglars who targeted properties in Hemel Hempstead, among other towns and villages, have been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that two men who targeted 12 different homes across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, and Surrey, were sentenced to four and a half years each in prison.

Between 13 February and 11 April this year, police officers have confirmed they tried to break into homes in Hemel Hempstead, Rickmansworth, Brookmans Park and Kings Langley in Hertfordshire, plus two homes in Caterham, three in Farnham, and one in Warlingham in Surrey and Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Monday (9 September) the men involved received the following sentences at St Albans Court:

Antonio Bilea

-Antonio Bilea, 39, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 56 months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

 Xhuliano Frroku, 26, of Wembley, London, was also sentenced to 56 months in prison, an additional eight months (to run consecutively) for

dangerous driving and was disqualified from driving until an extended test is passed. He was also ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were arrested back on 11 April, after police found them in a Volvo XC60 that was linked to burglaries in Hertfordshire. It was identified by police officers on the M25 and police caught up to the vehicle in Surrey. Hertfordshire Constabulary says a tactical stop was used to stop the offenders, who attempted to evade the police when asked to pull over.

Xhuliano Frroku

Both Bilea and Frroku ran away after exiting the car, but were caught, arrested, and subsequently charged.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says that stolen jewellery was found stashed in a pillow case, inside the Volvo. Later the police force was able to confirm that a property had been burgled in Surrey that same evening. CCTV from that property showed a white pillow case containing items being taken away by the two offenders.

Detective Constable Simon Smith, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Specialist Investigation Team (SIT), said: “I’m pleased the two defendants have been given a lengthy prison sentence and taken off the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their crimes have had lasting impacts on their victims, due to items taken and the effect that being a burglary victim can have. The quick response on the night of Mobile Support Team (MST) to locate the offenders and catch them in possession of stolen items was vital.

A search of this vehicle led to the pair's arrest

“The positive outcome of this investigation was thanks to the hard work of the MST, SIT and Local Crime Units, which shows how seriously these kind of crimes are taken.”

Detective Inspector Adam Hewitt, of Surrey Police, added: “The initial circulation of images by Hertfordshire Constabulary was crucial in identifying these defendants as suspects in our cases, and we are pleased to have worked with them as part of a wider burglary investigation.

“This collaborated approach has ensured these cross-county offenders are now behind bars, demonstrating our commitment to seeking justice, even beyond Surrey’s borders.”