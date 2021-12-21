Police warning after spate of burglaries in Hemel Hempstead

Residents are being urged to review their home security in the wake of a series of burglaries in Hemel Hempstead.

Burglary rates are currently lower than this time last year, but nationally there is often an increase in offences in the run up to Christmas.

But, following a number of burglaries in Hemel Hempstead, police are offering some simple crime prevention advice.

All the burglaries are reported to have taken place between Wednesday, December 8, and Saturday, December 18.

Police say items including jewellery, cash, alcohol, clothing, shoes, car keys and a car have been stolen.

The locations of the offences are:

> Goldcroft, Chambersbury Lane, Sanders Close and Rant Meadow in Bennetts End

> Windmill Road, Adeyfield

> Boleyn Close, Woodhall Farm

> Hollybush Lane and Shepherds Green, Gadebridge.

Dacorum Chief Inspector Jason Keane said: “Everyone is so busy at this time of year preparing for the festivities, which makes it easy to forget about the importance of crime prevention and could leave you vulnerable to opportunist thieves.

“We don’t want anyone to become victims of crime during the festive season so please just take a moment to protect yourself by considering whether you are leaving your homes, vehicles and property properly secure.

“Our investigations around the recent burglaries in Hemel Hempstead are on-going and we are speaking to residents in those neighbourhoods to provide crime prevention advice as well as increasing our patrols to keep you safe."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police added: "We’ve already carried out extensive enquiries including house-to-house and CCTV trawls, and detectives in our Local Crime Unit are leading the investigation, but anyone with information should contact us."

If you have any information about any of the burglaries in Hemel Hempstead you can contact police on 101, or report it online.

Advice from police

Hertfordshire Constabulary is offering the following crime prevention advice:

> Make your home less inviting to a burglar by closing and securely locking all windows and doors when you go out.

> If you’re not home in the evenings use timer switches on lights to give the illusion someone is in.

> Install dusk to dawn external lighting.

> Consider installing a doorbell camera and monitored burglar alarm.

> Keep keys and valuables secure and out of sight.

> Ensure boundary fences are secure with side gates locked.

> Keep tools and ladders in a locked shed as these items can be used against you to gain access to your property.

> Keep any Christmas gifts in a secure place – don’t store them in a shed or garage or on view near windows or doors.

> Secure bins at night and put garden furniture away for the winter as these can be used by burglars as climbing aids to gain access to upper floor windows.

> Ensure your vehicle is locked and remove all valuables as burglars often check to see if doors are left unlocked.

> If you notice anyone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood, please report it to police.