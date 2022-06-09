Hertfordshire Police are seeking volunteers as a part of a new emergency services pilot initiative to give more support to communities in Dacorum.

The Emergency Services Volunteer (ESV) scheme is launching in North Herts and Dacorum and is set to provide an opportunity for people to support their local fire service and policing teams.

The scheme will help to free up frontline staff to deal with operational commitments by fully training volunteers.

People who volunteer will support police officers and staff at community events and providing advice on fire safety and crime prevention.

They will carry out safety checks within their local community and identify crime or arson hazards.

Volunteers will also carry out ‘safe and well’ visits.

David Lloyd, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, said: “This is an opportunity to volunteer for something which is challenging and rewarding, and somewhat different to many of the other placements out there.”

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Alex Woodman says that he wants to encourage more members of the public to join us and get involved with the initiative.

Chief Fire Officer Alex Woodman said:“Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) are dedicated to responding to the needs of our local community and we have a duty to promote fire safety.”

He added: “The Fire and Rescue Services Act 2004 provides the flexibility for us to work with others in the community in order to carry out this duty.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: “Hertfordshire has a rich history in volunteering and those getting involved in this partnership initiative will find themselves supporting their local communities in a positive way.”

He continued: “Not only will those who sign up be getting exposure to training that will really boost their personal development and confidence, by supporting all the emergency services they will be improving the lives of so many people including some of the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The scheme could be rolled out to elsewhere in the county if it proves to be successful.