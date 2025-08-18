Police unveil details of A level operation designed to keep people safe in Dacorum

Hertfordshire Constabulary has release details of its operation designed to keep young people safe while they celebrated their A level results in Dacorum.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, the police force launched ‘Project Vigilant’ which it describes as a scheme to identify and intercept those who may be displaying predatory behaviour in the night-time economy.

By identifying potential predators, it is hoped that the project can protect the public and prevent sexual offences from occurring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary deployed specially trained plain-clothed and uniformed police officers in public areas outside bars and nightclubs. Undercover police officers integrate themselves among people out partying and then can identify potential offenders allowing uniformed officers to step in and take action, which in some circumstances could include an arrest.

Police

The police force has revealed that examples of the predatory behavior officers are looking for includes: sexual comments, inappropriate touching, and loitering.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Sam Pearce leads Project Vigilant in Dacorum. She said: “A Level results day traditionally sees young people out celebrating in local pubs and bars.

“With this in mind, we ran a Project Vigilant deployment in both Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead on Thursday night to help ensure that everyone was safe from any unwanted or predatory behaviour. Thankfully, no such incidents were reported to officers on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A stop search was conducted after a man was spotted acting suspiciously, but nothing of note was found. Two young people were also taken home as a safeguarding precaution.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a key priority across Hertfordshire and Project Vigilant is an important part of this work. Everyone has a right to feel and be safe during a night out.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary started using Project Vigilant tactics after piloting the scheme in 2023 in Watford. The scheme was first used in the UK by Thames Valley Police in 2019 and is now used in several towns in Hertfordshire.

Within Hertfordshire 130 officers have received specialist training linked to the scheme, Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that the trainer includes behavioural detection tuition, where officers are taught a scientific based process used to detect anomalous human behaviour.