Hertfordshire Police are asking the public for information after a woman died on the Grand Union Canal, Hempstead Road, near Hunton Bridge, Kings Langley yesterday (May 12).

The woman who is described to be white and aged in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended to her.

Her next of kin has been informed and currently, the death is being treated as unexplained.

Hertfordshire Police are asking the public for information after a woman died on the Grand Union Canal yesterday.

Police officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Police has said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the woman by the canal between 11am and 12.35pm on Wednesday 11 May.”

She was said to be 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing a red T-shirt, a dark-coloured, possibly black, hoodie, dark jeans and black trainers with a white sole.