Police trying to piece together unexplained death after woman's body found on canal near Hemel Hempstead

Officers were alerted to concerns for the welfare of a woman at 12:38pm yesterday (May 12).

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:00 pm

Hertfordshire Police are asking the public for information after a woman died on the Grand Union Canal, Hempstead Road, near Hunton Bridge, Kings Langley yesterday (May 12).

The woman who is described to be white and aged in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended to her.

Her next of kin has been informed and currently, the death is being treated as unexplained.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

Hertfordshire Police are asking the public for information after a woman died on the Grand Union Canal yesterday.

Police officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

Read More

Read More
19th member of notorious Hertfordshire drug gang jailed for over 14 years

A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Police has said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the woman by the canal between 11am and 12.35pm on Wednesday 11 May.”

She was said to be 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing a red T-shirt, a dark-coloured, possibly black, hoodie, dark jeans and black trainers with a white sole.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the police via this link, quoting ISR 282 of 11 May.