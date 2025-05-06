Police too long in the tooth to fall for disqualified drug driver's excuse as BMW seized in Kings Langley
Police were too long in the tooth to fall for a disqualified drug driver's excuse as he had his BMW seized in Kings Langley.
Police pulled over a driver in Kings Langley before seizing his BMW and reporting him to the courts after his excuse didn’t (mouth)wash.
Officers revealed the man behind the wheel of the seized BMW pictured was disqualified from driving due to a drug driving offence.
But decided to drive to the dentist anyway.
“At least he didn’t hide the fact and told the tooth from the start!” Police said in a brief statement.
“Vehicle seized and driver reported to court.”