Police stop seven-seater car doing 94mph in Hemel with unrestrained baby on passenger's lap

Picture shows the car and the speed gun it was captured on
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read

Police stopped a seven-seater car doing 94mph in Hemel Hempstead with an unrestrained baby on a passenger's lap.

This vehicle was spotted doing 94mph on the A41 in Hemel.

"When stopped I found the seven-seater to be full of family members including an unrestrained baby on the rear passengers lap,” the officer said.

"Driver reported and suitable words of advice given.”

