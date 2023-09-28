Police shut down house in Hemel with closure order after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use

Police officers at the address. Photo: Herts Police

Officers in Hemel Hempstead have secured a closure order on another address in the town following multiple calls about anti-social behaviour and drug use at the property.

The order was granted by St Albans Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 26 September) and prohibits anyone – other than the emergency services, and utility companies in an emergency – from entering the address in The Flags for the next 12 weeks.

Anyone who breaches this order could be arrested, with further action taken against them.

The Dacorum Community Safety Unit (CSU) began to investigate the address after several calls were made to police regarding activity at the property which was having a negative impact on the local community.

Despite warnings, the behaviour continued.

Officers subsequently worked with local residents and Dacorum Borough Council, to compile an 81-page document that was presented to the court. It evidenced:

Drug use and supply

Housing of wanted persons

Noise including screaming, shouting and loud banging of doors at night

Vehicles arriving at all times of day and blocking the road

Sergeant Craig Butler, from the Dacorum CSU, said: “Everyone has the right to live peacefully in their own home and we fully appreciate how upsetting it is when the selfish actions of others are preventing this from happening.

“This is the second closure order we’ve secured in the town in five weeks, and I hope it sends a message to those involved in anti-social behaviour and drug use that we will not hesitate to take this course of action wherever necessary.

“I hope it provides some much needed respite to all those who have been affected.

“Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or drug activity in their neighbourhood is urged to please report the details to us so that we can take action to make your community safer. Your calls can make a real difference."

Anyone with information can report it online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101.