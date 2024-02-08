Police share images of jewellery and watches stolen in Hemel Hempstead burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have shared pictures of items stolen after a break-in in Hemel Hempstead.

Detectives investigating the burglary in Peascroft Road released the images of some of the items stolen in a bid to trace them.

The items were taken sometime between 7pm on Saturday (3 February) and 2.30am on Sunday (4 February) after glass in a rear patio door was smashed.

Police want to trace the items.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time, including a review of any CCTV or doorbell camera opportunities.

“As part of the investigation, we’re releasing these images in the hopes that someone might have come across them since the weekend.

“Have you seen them discarded or advertised for sale anywhere? Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated?

“If you have any information at all that might assist us, please get in touch.”

Stolen bracelet.

You can contact DC Ball via email, report information online or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/9707/24.