Police seize car in Tring after reports of vehicle driving dangerously

A car was seized in Tring in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 13).

Officers were called to Oddy Hill on the outskirts of the town at 1.45am, following reports of a vehicle driving dangerously.

A red Mazda MX-5 Icon, which was already subject to a warning under Section 59 of the Police and Reform Act 2002, was seized.

A Section 59 order can be issued by police when a vehicle is used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance to the public. If that same vehicle is then seen repeating the offence it can be seized.

Inspector Jeff Scott, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are aware that this has been a problem in the area and it understandably bothers the local residents, so we are pleased to have been able to take steps to tackle this issue.

“We attended the area after a call from a member of the public and witnessed an offender committing the nuisance.

“The offender had been warned earlier in the year about their anti-social use of the motor vehicle and as a result their vehicle was seized immediately under our section 59 powers.

“We hope our quick and proactive response has sent a clear strong messages to this small group of people who cause such annoyance to the people of Tring.”

