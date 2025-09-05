Police seize car in Hemel Hempstead after spotting motorist on their phone

By James Lowson
Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST
This vehicle was seized by police officers in Hemel Hempstead
Police officers have seized a vehicle intercepted in Hemel Hempstead last night.

Officers from a joint policing unit confirmed on social media that a vehicle had been recovered from an unnamed road in Hemel Hempstead.

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said officers stopped the vehicle after they discovered that the driver was using his phone.

They added that the officers then ran further checks against the vehicle’s details and discovered that the driver did not have a valid licence.

The spokesperson for the policing unit said: “A first for me, he thought his boss providing a character reference might get him off it.”

