Police secure three-month closure order on Hemel flat after complaints about suspected drug use

Officers have secured a full closure order on an address in Hemel Hempstead following complaints about suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour.

The closure order on the flat in Helston Grove, Grovehill, was granted at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, July 9, and lasts for three months.

During that time no-one is permitted to remain or enter the address, except for Clarion Housing Group, their agents and the emergency services.

The application was made following numerous reports from neighbours claiming that drugs were being sold/used from within the address as well as strong smell of cannabis emanating from the property.

The tenant’s behaviour was having a detrimental effect on neighbours living in the same block.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from the Dacorum Community Safety Unit, said: “We hope this closure order will provide some respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and improve the residents’ quality of life within the local community.

“We will not tolerate this type of behaviour so if you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please do not hesitate to report it to us because we will take it seriously.

“We will do all we can to prevent it from adversely affecting the lives of decent, law-abiding people who live nearby.

"I want to further reassure local residents that we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and happy in their home, and no one should be subjected to chronic anti-social behaviour issues.

"If you engage in this type of activity then you can expect your home to be the next target for us.”

You can report information about any type of crime online, or call 101. Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

