Police secure closure order on property in Hemel Hempstead linked to suspected drug activity

A closure order has been made in respect of a Hemel Hempstead property linked to suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour.

The order, to close a flat in Hosking Court, Maylands Avenue, was granted on Monday following an application by Dacorum Police’s Community Safety Unit (CSU).

The three-month partial Closure Order, followed numerous complaints from residents about anti-social activity.

The flat is located at Hosking Court in Maylands Avenue

Granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, it states that for the next three months the only people permitted to enter the property are the tenant, Hightown Housing Association and their agents, and the emergency services. Anyone who breaches the terms of the order could face arrest, a fine, imprisonment or both.

Prior to the order being granted, the CSU worked closely with officers from the borough’s Safer Neighbourhood Team and Hightown Housing Association, which owns the property, to gather evidence of the anti-social behaviour which was having a detrimental effect on neighbours.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from Dacorum CSU, said: “We hope this result will provide some respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and improve their quality of life.

“Our Safer Neighbourhood Team colleagues will continue to regularly patrol the area, but in the interim we have asked neighbours to report any breaches of the order to us as soon as possible so we can take further action if required.