Hertfordshire Constabulary wants dashcam footage from the area

Police officers are scanning the Hemel Hempstead area to recover a vehicle stolen from a property in Berkhamsted.

Last Monday (23 December), at around 2.30am two sets of car keys were stolen from a home in Tresco Road. Offenders broke into the house before using the keys to unlock the two cars outside. They were a blue Seat Leon and a silver Skoda Rapid, Hertfordshire Constabulary announced.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that the Skoda Rapid has been recovered by police officers. According to police intelligence the Seat Leon might have been driven to the Hemel Hempstead area.

Detective Constable James MacPherson said: “If you live in the street and have not already spoken to officers as part of our enquiries, please consider whether you noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence.

“If you have a doorbell camera or other CCTV, please check your footage to see if you have captured anything that could assist the investigation.”

Residents with information are asked to email Detective MacPherson.

Information can also be reported to the police online, via a web chat service, and by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting crime reference 41/109325/24.

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that information can also be reported anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers both online and by calling 0800 555 111.