Police searching for wanted man from Hemel Hempstead linked to multiple offences
Officers are searching for Ralph Hall, 22, who is wanted for multiple offences, including alleged stalking incidents and breach of bail.
A police force spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Hall, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101. If you have seen him in the last few moments, please dial 999.
“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”