Police searching for wanted man from Hemel Hempstead linked to multiple offences

By James Lowson
Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:44 BST
Police officers are searching for RalphPolice officers are searching for Ralph
Police officers are searching for a wanted man from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

Officers are searching for Ralph Hall, 22, who is wanted for multiple offences, including alleged stalking incidents and breach of bail.

A police force spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Hall, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101. If you have seen him in the last few moments, please dial 999.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”

