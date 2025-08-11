Police search for wanted man with links to Tring connected to 'serious assault' incident

By James Lowson
Published 11th Aug 2025
Police officers are searching for Robert Ward
Police officers are searching for a wanted man who is linked to an alleged serious assault and robbery offence.

This morning, Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Robert Ward.

He is 42 years old, has no fixed abode, and is wanted after failing to appear in court in relation to a serious assault and robbery offence.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that Ward is believed to be in the Hastoe and Wigginton areas, near Tring.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Anyone who sees Ward, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. For immediate sightings, call 999.”

