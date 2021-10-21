Police search for missing man last seen in Hemel

A man from Watford has been reported missing, the 56-year-old was last seen in Dacorum yesterday (October 20).

Police want the public's help to find a man called Mark, who was last seen in the Breakspear Way area of Hemel Hempstead.

The last sighting was reported at roughly 3pm.

Mark from Watford

He is described as a five foot 11 inches tall man of medium build, who has thinning short brown hair and is usually clean shaven.

The authorities say, Mark wears glasses and is likely to be wearing a green fleece, grey trousers and possibly a black raincoat.

He drives a blue BMW which has a 60 plate.

If you have seen Mark since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.