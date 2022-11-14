Hertfordshire Police have reopened the A414 near Hemel Hempstead which was closed to a road traffic collision.

Police were called at 8.40am today (November 14) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A414 eastbound between Hemel Hempstead and St Albans.

Four vehicles were involved and two people had minor injuries.

People are asked to avoid from the area

The tweet from Herts Police said: “Please be aware the #A414 from the #M1 (junction 8) at #HemelHempstead to #StAlbans is closed eastbound due to a road traffic collision.”