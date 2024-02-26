News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING

Police release images of jewellery and ‘sentimental coins’ stolen in Hemel Hempstead burglary

Officers are asking the public to be on the lookout for the items
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dacorum Police have released images of jewellery stolen in a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Offenders entered the property, inAdeyfield, sometime between 2pm on Tuesday February 6 and 12.50pm on Monday February 12 at an address in Masons Road.

It’s reported the offenders used the front door and searched the property, taking several items of jewellery and coins of sentimental value.

Most Popular
A number of items were stolen.A number of items were stolen.
A number of items were stolen.

Police Constable Jake Smith, of Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Police are appealing for anyone who may hold any information, no matter how insignificant to contact me. If you have seen the items or have perhaps spotted it pictured for sale.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed something suspicious.”

Those with information can contact PC Smith via [email protected] or report information online or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/12365/24.