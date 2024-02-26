Police release images of jewellery and ‘sentimental coins’ stolen in Hemel Hempstead burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dacorum Police have released images of jewellery stolen in a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Offenders entered the property, inAdeyfield, sometime between 2pm on Tuesday February 6 and 12.50pm on Monday February 12 at an address in Masons Road.

It’s reported the offenders used the front door and searched the property, taking several items of jewellery and coins of sentimental value.

Police Constable Jake Smith, of Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Police are appealing for anyone who may hold any information, no matter how insignificant to contact me. If you have seen the items or have perhaps spotted it pictured for sale.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed something suspicious.”