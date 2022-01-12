Police investigating reports of thefts from vehicles and vehicle interference in Hemel Hempstead have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

Officers are investigating several reports of incidents in the early hours of Thursday, January 6, in the Gadebridge Lane and Laureate Way area.

PC Joshua Shea said: “We believe the man pictured could assist us with our enquiries as he was in the area at around the time of the incidents.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police release CCTV images after reports of vehicle crime in Hemel Hempstead

“We appreciate the image quality is not fantastic, however we have a duty to the victims to explore every avenue as part of our investigation.

"If you recognise this man or have any further information about the incident that you think could assist our enquiries, then please get in touch as soon as possible.”

You can email PC Shea at [email protected], report information online or call 101, quoting reference 41/1661/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.