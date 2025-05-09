Police release CCTV images after boy, 12, was pulled off his bike in Berkhamsted assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are releasing images of two people they would like to identify as part of continuing enquiries into a report of an assault in Berkhamsted.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on Tuesday 25 February.

It was reported that a 12-year-old boy was pulled off his bike while riding along Water Lane. The boy sustained minor injuries.

PC Emily Brooks of the Dacorum Intervention Team said: “Since the incident was reported to us, we’ve made a number of enquiries to try and trace those involved. We’re now able to release these images as part of our ongoing investigation. “I am appealing to the public for their help to identify the two men pictured, as they are believed to have been in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist us.

Police are releasing images of two people they would like to identify as part of continuing enquiries into a report of an assault in Berkhamsted. Photos: Herts Police

“If this is you or someone you know, please contact me by emailing [email protected].”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/18213/25.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.