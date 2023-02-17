Police release CCTV image of woman after attempted mobile phone theft in Hemel store

Police have released CCTV images of a woman after an attempted mobile phone theft in a Hemel store.

Herts Police want to identify the woman following the attempted theft inside Savers in the Marlowes Shopping Centre.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Saturday (11 February).

Police believe the woman pictured may have been in the area at the time and could assist with our investigation. If this is you, or you recognise her, get in touch with them.

It is reported that someone attempted to take a mobile phone from a woman’s pocket before walking out of the store and leaving the shopping centre via the north doors.

Nothing was reported as stolen.

PCSO William Liddell, of the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are releasing these CCTV images because we believe the woman pictured may have been in the area at the time and could assist with our investigation. If this is you, or you recognise her, please get in touch.

“If you saw anything, or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously, please also email me with information quoting crime reference 41/11959/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

“You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/11959/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

You can also report information by:

• Filling out our online reporting form on the Herts Police website.

• Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 (in an emergency, always dial 999).

• Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers.

