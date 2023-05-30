Police release CCTV image after large number of cosmetic items were stolen from Sainsbury's in Apsley

Police have released a CCTV image after a large number of cosmetic items were stolen from Sainsbury's in Apsley.

Officers are releasing the image of two people they would like to identify following a theft in Apsley.

The incident occurred at around 10.40am on Friday 12 May, at Sainsbury’s on London Road.

It was reported that a large number of items were stolen from the cosmetics section.

PCSO Nigel Haggar, from the Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are releasing these images because we believe the individuals pictured may have been in the area at the time and could assist with our investigation.

“Is this you, or do you recognise the people pictured? Additionally, if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time or have been offered cosmetic items for sale in unusual circumstances, please contact me by email.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/39697/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.