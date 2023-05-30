News you can trust since 1858
Police release CCTV image after large number of cosmetic items were stolen from Sainsbury's in Apsley

“Is this you, or do you recognise the people pictured?”
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read

Police have released a CCTV image after a large number of cosmetic items were stolen from Sainsbury's in Apsley.

Officers are releasing the image of two people they would like to identify following a theft in Apsley.

The incident occurred at around 10.40am on Friday 12 May, at Sainsbury’s on London Road.

Is this you, or do you recognise the people pictured?
It was reported that a large number of items were stolen from the cosmetics section.

PCSO Nigel Haggar, from the Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are releasing these images because we believe the individuals pictured may have been in the area at the time and could assist with our investigation.

“Is this you, or do you recognise the people pictured? Additionally, if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time or have been offered cosmetic items for sale in unusual circumstances, please contact me by email.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/39697/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.