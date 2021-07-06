Police release CCTV image after Fiat van stolen in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating the theft of a van in Hemel Hempstead have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

The white Fiat van was parked on Linnet Road, in Apsley, when the theft occurred on Saturday, June 19, at around 11am.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective Constable Peter Spiers, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We would like to speak to the person shown in the CCTV image as they were in the area at the time of the theft and may have information which could assist us.”

If you have any information, you can email DC Spiers at [email protected], you can also report information online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 41/45914/21 .

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.