Police release CCTV image after charity box stolen from Domino's Pizza in Hemel

Officers have released a CCTV image of a person who might be able to help their enquiries following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Between around 2.45am and 3am on Thursday 27 July, a charity box was stolen from Domino’s on Waterhouse Street.

The suspects then made off in the direction of Bridge Street, towards Boots.

CCTV image of a person officers believe might be able to help their enquiries following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Herts Police.

PC Cameron Nutt, who is investigating, said: “We believe the person pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and he could have important information.

“If you are the person pictured or you recognise him, please get in touch by emailing me quoting crime reference 41/60475/23.

“Similarly, if you have any other information that might be of use, please get in contact.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator online or call the non-emergency number 101.