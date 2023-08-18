News you can trust since 1858
Police release CCTV image after charity box stolen from Domino's Pizza in Hemel

Officers believe the person in the image might be able to help with their enquiries
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST

Officers have released a CCTV image of a person who might be able to help their enquiries following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Between around 2.45am and 3am on Thursday 27 July, a charity box was stolen from Domino’s on Waterhouse Street.

The suspects then made off in the direction of Bridge Street, towards Boots.

CCTV image of a person officers believe might be able to help their enquiries following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Herts Police.CCTV image of a person officers believe might be able to help their enquiries following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Herts Police.
CCTV image of a person officers believe might be able to help their enquiries following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Herts Police.
PC Cameron Nutt, who is investigating, said: “We believe the person pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and he could have important information.

“If you are the person pictured or you recognise him, please get in touch by emailing me quoting crime reference 41/60475/23.

“Similarly, if you have any other information that might be of use, please get in contact.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator online or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.