Police release CCTV image after attempted burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating an attempted burglary in Hemel Hempstead have released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

It happened off Old House Road in the Adeyfield area of the town, at approximately 3.20am on Sunday, January 30, when a person attempted to gain entry to a property but was unsuccessful.

PC Jake Smith, who is investigating, said: “We would like to trace the person pictured as we believe he could have key information to assist with our investigation.

“I appreciate his face is partially covered, and the images were captured at night, but perhaps you recognise his clothing or facial features?

“If you have any information, please contact police as soon as possible.”

You can email PC Smith at [email protected], report information online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 41/8151/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.