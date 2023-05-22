Police release CCTV image after 87-year-old woman has purse and £200 stolen in Hemel

Police have released a CCTV image after an 87-year-old woman had her purse and £200 stolen in Hemel.

Officers have released the image of a man who might be able to help their enquiries following a purse theft in Apsley.

The incident happened on Wednesday 12 April between 2.30pm and 3.05pm. A purse was stolen from an 87 year old woman whilst she was shopping in Sainsburys in London Road.

Police believe the man pictured may have been in the area around the time and we are appealing for anyone who recognises him to get in touch. He could have crucial information.

The victim’s bank card was subsequently used in nearby Bottle N Basket and Apsley News.

PCSO Nigel Haggar, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and she lost over £200.

Police issued advice on theft prevention which including ensuring bags are zipped up and secure on your person and avoiding withdrawing large amounts of money if not necessary.

“Don’t give anyone your PIN number and/or let anyone assist you in or outside of the banks if they are not uniformed bank staff,” police said.

“Be aware of people around you, following you or getting too close to your person and your belongings.”

